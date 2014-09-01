Houdini

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV This Week
Tag: The Leftovers
TV THIS WEEK: The Leftovers finale, Houdini gets a miniseries, and more!
Matthew Jackson
Sep 1, 2014
Leftovers_0.jpg
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: The Leftovers
Tag: Comics
Tag: Houdini
Guy chained to comics shop won't leave until his comic sells out
Dany Roth
Dec 17, 2012
Houdini030112.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Houdini
Tag: Houdini
Tag: Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman looks ahead to Wolverine sequel and Houdini musical
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
JackmanPremiere.jpg
Tag: Houdini
Tag: Hugh Jackman