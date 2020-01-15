House of the Dragon

(Helen Sloan/HBO)
HBO boss talks Game of Thrones prequel, potential Watchmen S2, and more His Dark Materials
Brian Silliman
Jan 15, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: House of the Dragon
George R.R. Martin vows to finish Winds of Winter before writing on Thrones' TV spinoff
Josh Grossberg
Oct 31, 2019
George R.R. Martin
Tag: TV
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: House of the Dragon
Tag: TV
Tag: Lodge 49
Tag: Game of Thrones
WIRE Buzz: Lodge 49 shuttered; HBO Max scores South Park, drops House of the Dragon poster
Christian Long
Oct 29, 2019
The cast of Lodge 49 on AMC
Tag: TV
Tag: Lodge 49
Tag: Game of Thrones