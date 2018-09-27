How to Train Your Dragon 3

Screen Shot 2018-09-27 at 1.37.13 PM
Development: How to Train Your Dragon 3 moved up, Amblin acquires sci-fi thriller Carecrow, and more
Josh Weiss
Sep 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in How to Train Your Dragon 3
Tag: Trailers
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: Dreamworks animation
Tag: DreamWorks

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon 3
How to Train Your Dragon 3 will bring the trilogy to a definitive end 'the right way,' says director
Josh Weiss
Sep 14, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-14 at 10.47.01 AM
Tag: Movies
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon 3
Tag: Movies
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon 3
Toothless gets a girlfriend in first action-packed trailer for How to Train Your Dragon 3
Josh Weiss
Jun 7, 2018
How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World poster
Tag: Movies
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon 3