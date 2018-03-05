Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle
Stuff We Love: The castle from Howl’s Moving Castle is a fantasy fan’s dream house
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Howl's Moving Castle
Tag: Stuff We Love
Tag: Studio Ghibli
Tag: Hayao Miyazaki
Tag: Disney
Tag: Diana Wynne Jones

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Mary and The Witch's Flower
Tag: Harry Potter
Harry Potter meets Spirited Away in first U.S. trailer for Mary and The Witch's Flower
Josh Weiss
Dec 21, 2017
screen_shot_2017-12-21_at_12.21.47_pm.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mary and The Witch's Flower
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Diana Wynne Jones
Tag: Howl's Moving Castle
Diana Wynne Jones, author of Howl's Moving Castle, dead at 76
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
DianaWynneJones.jpg
Tag: Diana Wynne Jones
Tag: Howl's Moving Castle
Tag: Hayao Miyazaki
Tag: Diana Wynne Jones
Awesome papercraft Howl's Moving Castle took 9 months to build
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
HowlsMovingCastleScreenGrab042511.jpg
Tag: Hayao Miyazaki
Tag: Diana Wynne Jones