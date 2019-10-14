Human Lost

Human Lost key art
Human Lost unleashes a cyberpunk Ghost Rider in sneak peek at Fuminori Kizaki’s next anime film
Jacob Oller
Oct 14, 2019
Tag: No Longer Human
Tag: Fuminori Kizaki
Tag: CONS
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: Afro Samurai

Exclusive: Afro Samurai director Fuminori Kizaki reveals details of his new cyberpunk film
Jacob Oller
Mar 28, 2019
Human Lost
Afro Samurai’s Fuminori Kizaki to adapt legendary book No Longer Human into new anime
Jacob Oller
Mar 22, 2019
Afro Samurai
