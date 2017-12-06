Human Torch

captorch.jpg
Chris Evans on possible Disney/Fox merger: Hey, who do I call about a Cap/Human Torch crossover?
Don Kaye
Dec 6, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Human Torch
Flame on! These firefighters created a real, flying Human Torch
Trent Moore
Aug 4, 2015
Still-of-chris-evans-and-in-fantastic-four-large-picture.jpg
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Human Torch
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Human Torch
Rumor of the day: New Fantastic 4 has finally found its Johnny Storm
Trent Moore
Oct 18, 2013
3170603-storm.jpg
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Human Torch
Tag: Batman
Tag: Human Torch
What are the 10 most valuable comics in the world?
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
10MostExpensiveComics.jpg
Tag: Batman
Tag: Human Torch
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Ed Brubaker
Review: Celebrate 70 years of Marvel in The Marvels Project
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
MarvelsProjectReview1.jpg
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Ed Brubaker