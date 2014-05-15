The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

MockingjayPoster.jpg
Julianne Moore reveals her Mockingjay character's strategy
Carol Pinchefsky
May 15, 2014
Star Trek favorite joins final Hunger Games movie
Don Kaye
May 6, 2014
MichelleForbesEyes.png
Badass Game of Thrones warrior signs on for Hunger Games: Mockingjay
Dany Roth
Apr 4, 2014
game-of-thrones-gwendoline-christie.jpg
Is this how Lionsgate will complete Philip Seymour Hoffman's Mockingjay scenes?
Krystal Clark
Feb 7, 2014
psh-hunger-games.png
