I Am Groot

Trending on SYFY WIRE in I Am Groot
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Groot
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: lists
Tag: Rocket Raccoon

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Groot
Tag: I Am Groot
A Groot Thesaurus: Here's everything Groot has 'said,' according to Rocket and James Gunn
Caitlin Busch
May 9, 2018
Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Movies
Tag: Groot
Tag: I Am Groot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Baby Groot
Tag: Groot
Is Baby Groot his own tree? Botanist examines re-sprouted identity
Benjamin Bullard
May 8, 2018
BabyGroot.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Baby Groot
Tag: Groot
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Baby Groot gets marooned in new preview for Marvel's I Am Groot
Jeff Spry
Apr 29, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-04-29_at_1.59.57_PM.png
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Baby Groot
Baby Groot is getting his own (adorable!) Marvel Comics series
Trent Moore
Feb 16, 2017
guardiansofthegalaxy2-babygroot-detonator1.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Baby Groot