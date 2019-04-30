Iain Glen

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Iain Glen
Tag: Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Ser Jorah actor Iain Glen found out his fate before even reading his scripts
Jacob Oller
Apr 30, 2019
Helen Sloan - HBO (5)
Tag: TV
Tag: Iain Glen
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: Batman
Tag: Titans
Batman heads to Titans Season 2 with Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen
Jacob Oller
Apr 11, 2019
iain glen game of thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: Batman
Tag: Titans
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Iain Glen
Game of Thrones star reveals why the showrunners discourage reading the books
Nathalie Caron
Jul 24, 2015
Jorah-and-Tyrion-Official-HBO-Pic.jpg
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Iain Glen
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Emilia Clarke
9 behind-the-scenes Thrones S3 pics tease return of S1 character
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
EmiliaClark3_1.jpg
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Emilia Clarke