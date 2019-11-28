Ian McDiarmid

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: Emperor Palpatine gets the last word in thrilling new spot for The Rise of Skywalker
Josh Weiss
Nov 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Ian McDiarmid
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Ralph McQuarrie
Tag: Lucasfilm
Tag: Emperor Palpatine

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars: Palpatine's spiked throne from the final IX trailer dates back to a Ralph McQuarrie sketch from 1981
Josh Weiss
Oct 22, 2019
Emperor Palpatine throne Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars