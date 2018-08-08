Iddo Goldberg

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Casting: Snowpiercer series lands regular; Adrienne Barbeau joins cast of indie horror film
James Comtois
Aug 8, 2018
Snowpiercer-movie_0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Iddo Goldberg
Red Tornado confirmed as Supergirl casts a Salem star in the role of Dr. T.O. Morrow
Nathalie Caron
Sep 2, 2015
Red-Tornado-1-DC.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Iddo Goldberg
Tag: Salem
Tag: Seth Gabel
Inside Salem Season 2 with Seth Gabel, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle, and Iddo Goldberg
Aaron Sagers
Apr 2, 2015
L-R-Seth-Gabel-as-Cotton-Mather-and-Tamzin-Merchant-as-Anne-Hale.jpg
Tag: Salem
Tag: Seth Gabel