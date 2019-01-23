IDW Games

IDW TMNT Game Hero
Cowabunga! IDW charges onto Kickstarter with a pair of new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles board games
Jeff Spry
Jan 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in IDW Games
Tag: games
Tag: TMNT
Tag: Comics

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Important Toy News
Tag: Godzilla
Important Toy News: Godzilla is the king of all monster figures
Luke Brown
Jan 17, 2019
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Games
Tag: Important Toy News
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: TV
Tag: batman: the animated series
Tag: Batman
Batman: The Animated Series will be adapted into a new tabletop game from IDW
Matthew Jackson
May 8, 2018
Batman TAS, Gotham Under Siege game
Tag: TV
Tag: batman: the animated series
Tag: Batman