The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

ledger-parnassus_0.jpg
SDCC: Director reveals how Parnassus deals with Ledger's role
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Heath Ledger
Tag: Terry Gilliam
Is Heath Ledger's final film, Parnassus, part of a curse?
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Imaginarium_of_DrParnassus_3.jpg
Tag: Heath Ledger
Tag: Terry Gilliam
Tag: Heath Ledger
Tag: jude law
Does Dr. Parnassus honor the late Heath Ledger?
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
DrParnassusReview1.jpg
Tag: Heath Ledger
Tag: jude law
Tag: The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Is Parnassus close to a distribution deal?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Imaginarium_of_DrParnassus_1.jpg
Tag: The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus