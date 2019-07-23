Immortal Hulk

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Immortal Hulk
Tag: Al Ewing
Tag: Interviews
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: The Hulk
Tag: Dream Casting

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Immortal Hulk
Al Ewing Hulks out: Why Immortal Hulk is the best Big-2 comic book right now
Dana Forsythe
Jul 23, 2019
The Immortal Hulk #15 (Story Al Ewing, Art by Joe Bennett)
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Immortal Hulk
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Al Ewing
Dream Casting: The Immortal Hulk
Elle Collins
Nov 8, 2018
Immortal Hulk Header
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Al Ewing
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Immortal Hulk
Immortal Hulk: Al Ewing is writing the most terrifying version of the Hulk in years
Jermaine Mclaughlin
Nov 7, 2018
The Immortal Hulk
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Immortal Hulk