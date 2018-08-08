indie film

Snowpiercer-movie_0.jpg
Casting: Snowpiercer series lands regular; Adrienne Barbeau joins cast of indie horror film
James Comtois
Aug 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in indie film
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: movies
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Dean Devlin

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: David Tennant
David Tennant is so good at playing a serial killer, it creeps out his crew [Fandom Files #28]
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 30, 2018
Bad Samaritan David Tennant
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: David Tennant
Tag: Movies
Tag: indie film
Tag: The X-Men
Thelma brings the queer subtext of superhero movies to the surface
Ren Jender
Nov 9, 2017
Thelma
Tag: Movies
Tag: indie film
Tag: The X-Men
Tag: indie film
This sweeping indie sci-fi film was shot entirely by autonomous drones
Trent Moore
Sep 28, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-09-28_at_11.49.04_AM.png
Tag: indie film