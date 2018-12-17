Infidel

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Paper Girls
WATCH: Ariell Johnson reveals which comics you should be reading
Jackie Jennings
Dec 17, 2018
Comics You Should Be Reading
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Paper Girls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Development News
Development: Resident Evil reboot and Infidel movie find directors; MTV reviving Celebrity Deathmatch
Josh Weiss
Dec 5, 2018
Resident Evil 2002 movie
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Development News
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH SDCC: Crafting a better horror comic with Infidel creators Pornsak Pichetshote and Aaron Campbell
Ernie Estrella
Aug 15, 2018
image_infidel_1_cover.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Bryan Fuller
Development news: Bryan Fuller exits The Vampire Chronicles; Channing Tatum announces Zombie Brother; Infidel comic lands adaptation
Jacob Oller
May 9, 2018
bryan_fuller_28581540676.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Bryan Fuller