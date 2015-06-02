Insidious: Chapter 3

Lin Shaye2.jpg
Lin Shaye: The Insidious star on becoming the Godmother of Horror
Aaron Sagers
Jun 2, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Lin Shaye
Tag: Leigh Whannell
Tag: James Wan
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Three new Insidious 3 TV teasers conjure up a trio of demonic frights
Jeff Spry
Apr 21, 2015
timthumb_2.jpg
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Lin Shaye
Don't ever call on the dead in new spooky Insidious: Chapter 3 clip, international trailer, and poster
Nathalie Caron
Apr 6, 2015
Insidious-chapter-3-creepy.jpg
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Lin Shaye
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Leigh Whannell
It's scary origin story time in the new Insidious: Chapter 3 trailer
Don Kaye
Mar 18, 2015
InsidiousShayeWhannell.jpg
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tag: Leigh Whannell
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3
Tiptoe into this terrifying new international trailer for Insidious: Chapter 3
Jeff Spry
Mar 11, 2015
NEL4dOU1A0C9OP_1_2.jpg
Tag: Insidious: Chapter 3