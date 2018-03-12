Interspecies Romance

The Shape of Water embrace
5 human/monster sex scenes that take The Shape of Water to the next level
Alyse Wax
Mar 12, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Interspecies Romance
Tag: sex
Tag: Splice
Tag: lists
Tag: species
Tag: The Toxic Avenger

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Interspecies Romance
Stupid sexy monsters: why we like beastly romances
Kayleigh Donaldson
Oct 24, 2017
The Shape of Water Kiss.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Interspecies Romance
Tag: Interspecies Romance
Tag: Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day: Top 12 Interspecies romances in sci-fi movies
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Splash-movie-01.jpg
Tag: Interspecies Romance
Tag: Valentine's Day