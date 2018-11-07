The Invisibles

Grant Morrison bringing The Invisibles and Brave New World to TV as part of overall UCP deal
Christian Long
Nov 7, 2018
The history of Mary Shelley in pop culture
Sara Century
Aug 30, 2018
WATCH: 7 Essential Grant Morrison stories
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 4, 2018
WATCH: Grant Morrison on Batman, taking over Christmas, and adapting The Invisibles
Mike Avila
Dec 22, 2017
You don't need to revisit The Matrix. You need to adapt The Invisibles.
Matthew Jackson
Mar 22, 2017
