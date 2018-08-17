ira levin

Rosemarys-Baby-Poster_1200_1855_81_s
The far-reaching legacy of Rosemary's Baby
Sara Century
Aug 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in ira levin
Tag: Book vs. Flick
Tag: horror films
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: classic horror
Tag: The Stepford Wives

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Stepford Wives
Tag: Nicole Kidman
Book vs. Flick: The Stepford Wives
Sara Century
Jun 19, 2018
stepford_wives.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Stepford Wives
Tag: Nicole Kidman
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: ira levin
Book vs. Flick: Rosemary's Baby
Sara Century
Jun 12, 2018
RosemarysBaby-Mia-Farrow-Paramount
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: ira levin