ISAIAH MUSTAFA

Screen Shot 2018-06-10 at 12.01.42 PM
Shadowhunters' Isaiah Mustafa joins It: Chapter 2 as adult Mike Hanlon
Josh Weiss
Jun 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Shadowhunters
Tag: ISAIAH MUSTAFA
Shadowhunters' Isaiah Mustafa talks Luke's guilt, romance and Infinity War
Courtney Enlow
May 1, 2018
148036_4177.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Shadowhunters
Tag: ISAIAH MUSTAFA
Tag: ISAIAH MUSTAFA
Tag: Marvel's Luke Cage
That Old Spice guy has already met with Marvel about Luke Cage
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
LukeCage042211.jpg
Tag: ISAIAH MUSTAFA
Tag: Marvel's Luke Cage