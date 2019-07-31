Ishiro Honda

godzillaCriterionHero
Unpacking the most special of the Godzilla Criterion box set's special features
Patrick Galvan
Jul 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Ishiro Honda
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Kaiju
Tag: classic sci-fi
Tag: Japan
Tag: Toho

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ishiro Honda
Tag: Godzilla
The H-Man, a spooky horror film from the director of Godzilla, turns 60
Patrick Galvan
Jun 25, 2018
hman1
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ishiro Honda
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ishiro Honda
Tag: Kaiju
The most important (but forgotten) Japanese sci-fi classic
Patrick Galvan
Dec 28, 2017
mysterians1.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ishiro Honda
Tag: Kaiju
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ishiro Honda
The creator of Godzilla is one of the most under-appreciated filmmakers ever
Patrick Galvan
Nov 6, 2017
photograph of Ishiro Honda courtesy of Honda Film Inc.
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ishiro Honda
Tag: Movies
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Ishiro Honda
7 revelations about the co-creator of Godzilla
Patrick Galvan
Oct 17, 2017
Ishiro Honda image courtesy of Honda Film Inc.
Tag: Movies
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Ishiro Honda