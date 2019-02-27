Israel

Moon surface
A library on the moon? This ambitious space mission is one for the books
Adam Pockross
Feb 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Israel
Tag: space
Tag: SpaceX
Tag: Moon
Tag: History

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Development news: Brian Michael Bendis still working on X-Men '143' movie; Hulu sinks teeth into Israeli vampire series; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 4, 2019
Uncanny X-Men #143 Kitty Pryde
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Israel
Development: Israeli TV explores alternate realities, Micro movie finds writers, and more
Josh Weiss
Oct 11, 2018
Autonomies Keshet
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Israel