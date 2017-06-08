It Comes at Night

it_comes_at_night_01.jpg
Exclusive: It Comes at Night director Trey Edward Shults makes horror personal
Tara Bennett
Jun 8, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: rankings
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Fear and paranoia rises in final trailer for horror movie It Comes at Night
Nathalie Caron
Jun 1, 2017
it-comes-at-night-1_0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Joel Edgerton faces horrors within in latest It Comes at Night trailer
Nathalie Caron
May 1, 2017
it-comes-at-night-2.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Joel Edgerton faces malevolent forces in first teaser for It Comes at Night
Nathalie Caron
Feb 8, 2017
Joel-Edgerton.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Comes at Night
Tag: Joel Edgerton