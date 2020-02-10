It's Alive

Trending on SYFY WIRE in It's Alive
Tag: obituary
Tag: The Fourth Kind
Tag: Raphael Coleman
Tag: Nanny McPhee

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Raphael Coleman
Tag: Nanny McPhee
Raphaël Coleman, former child star of Nanny McPhee and It's Alive, dies at 25
Josh Grossberg
Feb 10, 2020
Raphael Coleman
Tag: Movies
Tag: Raphael Coleman
Tag: Nanny McPhee
Tag: Movies
Tag: Larry Cohen
Tag: It's Alive
It's Alive director Larry Cohen passes at 77
Don Kaye
Mar 24, 2019
Larry Cohen
Tag: Movies
Tag: Larry Cohen
Tag: It's Alive
Tag: Movies
Tag: It's Alive
Tag: Larry Cohen
Larry Cohen reveals James Gunn wanted to remake It's Alive
Nathalie Caron
May 5, 2017
Its-Alive.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: It's Alive
Tag: Larry Cohen