j. august richards

marvel-agents-s-h-e_0.jpg
S.H.I.E.L.D.'s J. August Richards reveals what inspired his take on Deathlok
Trent Moore
May 1, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE in j. august richards
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Deathlok

Related tags

Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Deathlok takes out a room full of agents in action-packed new S.H.I.E.L.D. clip
Trent Moore
Mar 27, 2014
vxf1.png
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
S.H.I.E.L.D.'s J. August Richards teases his 'difficult' take on Deathlok
Trent Moore
Feb 10, 2014
SHIELD-Richards_0.jpg
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel