J-Horror

BloodthirstyHero
The Bloodthirsty Trilogy: A primer on three Gothic vampire movies from Japan
Patrick Galvan
Oct 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in J-Horror
Tag: Vampires
Tag: Japan
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: 31 Days of Halloween 2018

Related tags

Tag: Podcast
Tag: 31 Days of Halloween 2018
Tag: Every Day Horror
Every Day Horror Day 1: Hausu
Dany Roth
Oct 1, 2018
hausu
Tag: Podcast
Tag: 31 Days of Halloween 2018
Tag: Every Day Horror
Tag: The Ring
Tag: The Grudge
Teaser surfaces for The Ring/The Grudge crossover movie
Don Kaye
Dec 10, 2015
Ringu_0.jpg
Tag: The Ring
Tag: The Grudge