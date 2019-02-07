Jack the Ripper

Alfred Pennyworth
1960s-set Pennyworth series will find Batman's loyal butler fighting descendants of Jack the Ripper
Josh Weiss
Feb 7, 2019


Jack the Ripper creeps out of the shadows in new Batman: Gotham by Gaslight trailer
Brian Silliman
Nov 10, 2017
batmangaslight.png
H.G. Wells is on the hunt for Jack the Ripper in first Time After Time trailer
Nathalie Caron
May 18, 2016
Time-After-Time-screenshot.jpg
ABC gives H.G. Wells & Jack the Ripper series Time After Time a full season order and a teaser
Nathalie Caron
May 13, 2016
Time_After_Time.jpg
