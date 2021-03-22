Jakob's Wife

Jakob's Wife
The director and star of 'Jakob's Wife' on making a different kind of vampire film about 'hope and renewal'
Matthew Jackson
Related tags

The best horror, sci-fi, and fantasy movies and shows we saw at SXSW 2021
Matthew Jackson
Mar 22, 2021
Jakob's Wife
Get ready for a bloodbath with exclusive photos from SXSW indie horror hit 'Jakob's Wife'
Matthew Jackson
Mar 18, 2021
Jakob's Wife
Horror legend Barbara Crampton on her new film Jakob's Wife and 'awakening' for a second act
Matthew Jackson
Mar 16, 2021
Jakob's Wife
