James A. Moore

Avengers Infinity Hero
Exclusive excerpt: Thanos’ Black Order invades Earth in Avengers: Infinity prose novel
Jeff Spry
Apr 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in James A. Moore
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: books
Tag: Titan Books
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: James A. Moore
Tag: Predator
Exclusive: James A. Moore on his vicious new The Predator prequel novel, Hunters and Hunted
Jeff Spry
Aug 1, 2018
predator
Tag: Movies
Tag: James A. Moore
Tag: Predator