James Bobin

Ryan Reynolds
WIRE Buzz: Ryan Reynolds’ Clue discovers Muppets director; Neopets series in the works; more
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 10, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Dora And The Lost City of Gold
Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Swiper slinks into second, self-aware trailer
Josh Weiss
Jul 9, 2019
Dora And The Lost City of Gold
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Dora And The Lost City of Gold
Tag: Movies
Tag: James Bobin
The Punch Escrow lands Muppets director James Bobin
Alyse Wax
Aug 24, 2017
Director James Bobin, the punch escrow
Tag: Movies
Tag: James Bobin
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Alice Through the Looking Glass
Director James Bobin on taking Alice Through the Looking Glass
Tara Bennett
May 27, 2016
alice-through-the-looking-glass-tv-spot-its-about-time-14737-large.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Alice Through the Looking Glass
Tag: Alice Through the Looking Glass
Tag: James Bobin
Step through the mirror with this trippy new Alice Through the Looking Glass trailer
Nathalie Caron
Mar 29, 2016
Alice-Through-the-Looking-Glass-poster_1_0.jpg
Tag: Alice Through the Looking Glass
Tag: James Bobin