James Dean

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
WIRE Buzz: Nickelodeon teams with Netflix; James Dean revivalists plan more CGI actors
Josh Weiss
Nov 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in James Dean
Tag: the amazing spider-man
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: The Mandela Effect

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: James Dean
Tag: Elijah Wood
James Dean’s family responds to CGI casting backlash as Hollywood weighs in
Josh Weiss
Nov 8, 2019
James Dean
Tag: Movies
Tag: James Dean
Tag: Elijah Wood
Tag: Movies
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: the amazing spider-man
WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man 2099 trailer, James Dean revived via CGI, The Mandela Effect trailer
Matthew Jackson
Nov 6, 2019
Amazing Spider-Man 33 2099 cover
Tag: Movies
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: the amazing spider-man