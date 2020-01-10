Jane Badler

Harry Hains Getty
Harry Hains, actor in American Horror Story and The OA, dies at 27
Jacob Oller
Jan 10, 2020
V's original Diana spills more about her highly anticipated return
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 14, 2012
Jane 'Diana' Badler talks about her role in the new V
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
Behind the scenes of V's 'louder, bolder and faster' 2nd season
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Original freedom fighter Marc Singer returns for V's second season
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
