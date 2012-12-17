Jane Espenson

TorchwoodMiracleDayJackGwen321.jpg
Jane Espenson defends her much-maligned Torchwood: Miracle Day
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Firefly
Tag: Jane Espenson
Nathan Fillion and Firefly's writers are ready continue the show
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
NathanFillion021811.jpg
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Jane Espenson
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Jane Espenson
Firefly to live on in new book of short stories
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
FireflyCast_0.jpg
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Jane Espenson
Tag: Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Tag: Caprica
SDCC: Espenson on creating worlds in Caprica and The Plan
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
BattlestarGalactica_Olmos_McDonnell_2_1.jpg
Tag: Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Tag: Caprica