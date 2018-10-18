Jason Ralph

themagicians_margo_hero.jpg
The Magicians cast gathers to discuss returning characters, new creatures, and the treachery of Dean Fogg
Brian Silliman
Oct 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: The cast of The Magicians on Season 3 secrets, stunts and magic ships
Tara Bennett
Jan 12, 2018
the-magicians-interview-syfywire-screengrab.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: The Magicians stars Stella Maeve and Jason Ralph preview Season 3
Crystal Bee
Oct 10, 2017
magicians_maeve_nycc.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews