Jay Ryan

beauty_the_beast_cw.jpg
1st look at Kristin Kreuk in The CW's Beauty and the Beast revamp
Krystal Clark
May 21, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jay Ryan
Tag: Kristin Kreuk
Tag: Beauty and the Beast

Related tags

Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Comic-Con
So how come the Beast is so good-looking in Beauty and the Beast?
Krystal Clark
May 21, 2015
BeautyBeast0712122.jpg
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Comic-Con
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan
Vincent looks even less monstrous in new Beauty and the Beast pics
Krystal Clark
May 21, 2015
beauty_and_beauty_photo.jpg
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan
Beauty and the Beast clip reveals Vincent's super-soldier past
Krystal Clark
May 21, 2015
beauty_and_the_beast_jay_ryan.jpg
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan
How Beauty and the Beast ditched the fantasy and found sci-fi
Kathie Huddleston
May 21, 2015
BeautyAndTheBeast-seasonone.jpg
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Jay Ryan