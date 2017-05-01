J.D. Dillard

15195821_1856671577901930_3130743958629397482_o.jpg
Exclusive: director J.D. Dillard reveals how Star Wars and Bad Robot inspired Sleight
Tara Bennett
May 1, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: opinion
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Sleight
Tag: J.D. Dillard
This latest trailer for Sleight will give you a lot of ‘Chronicle meets Iron Man’ vibes
Nathalie Caron
Mar 29, 2017
Sleight.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Sleight
Tag: J.D. Dillard
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fly
Tag: J.D. Dillard
Fox is remaking The Fly with Sleight director J.D. Dillard
Nathalie Caron
Mar 15, 2017
The-Fly.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fly
Tag: J.D. Dillard