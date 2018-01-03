Jean-Claude Van Johnson

jean_claude_van_damme-jcvd-amazon_prime-syfy_wire.jpg
Jean-Claude Van Damme's long and painful road to a second comeback
Christopher Inoa
Jan 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Damme
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Dave Callaham

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Jean-Claude Van Johnson creators explain the major misconception about JCVD
Tara Bennett
Dec 13, 2017
jean-claude1280jpg-313002_1280w.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Jean-Claude Van Damme on that time his co-star kicked him in the face
Tara Bennett
Dec 8, 2017
jean-claude-van-damme-kat-foster-jean-claude-van-johnson-interview-syfywire-screengrab.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Damme
In Jean-Claude Van Johnson clip, Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a parody of himself
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 19, 2016
JeanneClaudeVanJohnson.jpg
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Damme
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Damme
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson
Jean-Claude Van Damme to play a self-parodying detective in series 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 24, 2016
Expendables_2_Jean-Claude_Van_Damme.jpg
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Damme
Tag: Jean-Claude Van Johnson