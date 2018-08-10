Jeff Parker

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: rankings

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Tag: Jeff Parker
Exclusive: Jeff Parker on 007's formative years in Dynamite's James Bond Origin
Jeff Spry
Aug 10, 2018
bond origin
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Tag: Jeff Parker
Tag: Comics
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
James Bond Origin will reveal how WW2 helped shape teenaged 007
Christian Long
Jun 19, 2018
JAmes Bond George Lucas.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jeff Parker
Batman '66 Meets Wonder Woman '77 writers on pairing these two iconic superheroes
Jeff Spry
Nov 23, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-11-23_at_11.52.43_AM.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jeff Parker