jeff rake

Manifest
Manifest showrunner explains mind-bending finale, teases plans for S3
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in jeff rake
Tag: Manifest
Tag: Interviews
Tag: NBC
Tag: Josh Dallas
Tag: Lost

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: ghost wars
Tag: jeff rake
Manifest creator talks renewal chances for Season 2; breaks down that season finale reveal
Trent Moore
Feb 19, 2019
Manifest Season Finale.JPG
Tag: TV
Tag: ghost wars
Tag: jeff rake
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Manifest
How Manifest creator Jeff Rake learned lessons from Lost to create a new genre mystery series
Tara Bennett
Sep 24, 2018
NUP_182141_2086.JPG
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Manifest
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH SDCC: Was NBC's Manifest inspired by Malaysian Flight 370?
Tara Bennett
Jul 22, 2018
manifest 1
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews