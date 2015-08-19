Jenna Louise Coleman

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: rankings

Related tags

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Zygons inverted and sonic sunglasses: Don't trust the Doctor in latest Who round-up
Dany Roth
Aug 19, 2015
DoctorRayBan.png
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Doctor Who returns to Comic-Con with a premiere date, trailer, and loads of teases
Aaron Sagers
Jul 10, 2015
IMG_7188.JPG
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Matt Smith
8 new set pics (and video!) tease upcoming Doctor Who plot details
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
DoctorWhoSeason7Part2_3_1.jpg
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Matt Smith