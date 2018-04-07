Jennifer Morrison

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: John Hughes
Objects in Space 4/7/18: Don't make a sound
Carly Lane
Apr 7, 2018
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: John Hughes
Tag: TV
Tag: casting
Tag: Once Upon A Time
Casting: Once Upon a Time original stars returning; The Boys and Daredevil add regulars
James Comtois
Mar 21, 2018
Once Upon a Time - Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan
Tag: TV
Tag: casting
Tag: Once Upon A Time
Tag: TV
Tag: ECCC
Tag: ECCC 2018
ECCC 2018: Jennifer Morrison is trying to return for the Once Upon a Time series finale
Alyse Wax
Mar 3, 2018
Once Upon a Time - Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan
Tag: TV
Tag: ECCC
Tag: ECCC 2018