Jerome Valeska

Gotham Joker
Gotham: Watch the newly-minted Joker set off some dastardly hijinks
Josh Weiss
May 2, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jerome Valeska
Tag: Joker
Tag: Gotham
Tag: David Mazouz
Tag: Cameron Monaghan
Tag: Batman

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Joker
Tag: Gotham
The real Joker finally arrives in Fox's Gotham
Jacob Oller
Apr 13, 2018
Gotham Jerome Veleska
Tag: TV
Tag: Joker
Tag: Gotham
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Joker
Have we finally met Gotham’s real Joker?
James Comtois
Apr 6, 2018
Gotham - Cameron Monaghan as Jerome
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Joker