Jim Caviezel

PrisonerReview1.jpg
What we love (and hate) about AMC's The Prisoner
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jim Caviezel
Tag: The Prisoner

Related tags

Tag: AMC
Tag: Ian McKellan
New details revealed about AMC's re-imagined The Prisoner
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Prisoner_cast.jpg
Tag: AMC
Tag: Ian McKellan
Tag: Ian McKellen
Tag: Jim Caviezel
Jim Caviezel reveals his passion for The Prisoner&mdash;and his co-star
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Prisoner_McKellenCaviezel.jpg
Tag: Ian McKellen
Tag: Jim Caviezel
Tag: Jim Caviezel
Tag: The Prisoner
Jim Caviezel on the toll he paid as The Prisoner
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Prisoner_Caviezel_desert.jpg
Tag: Jim Caviezel
Tag: The Prisoner