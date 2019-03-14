Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson in HBO's Westworld
How Jimmi Simpson's eyebrow adjustment tipped off his shocking Westworld arc
Adam Pockross
Mar 14, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jimmi Simpson
Tag: uss callister
Tag: netflix
Tag: Black Mirror

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Into the Dark
Jimmi Simpson learned a lot by being objectified and tortured in his Into the Dark episode
Adam Pockross
Mar 13, 2019
Jimmi Simpson Into the Dark Treehouse
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Into the Dark
Tag: TV
Tag: Westworld
Tag: Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson accidentally confirms return to Westworld for Season 2
Brian Silliman
Jan 9, 2018
Westworld-Wood-Simpson_.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Westworld
Tag: Jimmi Simpson
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Mirror
Tag: Jimmi Simpson
Black Mirror star has a very dark theory about the ending of 'USS Callister'
Heather Mason
Jan 5, 2018
uss-callister.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Mirror
Tag: Jimmi Simpson