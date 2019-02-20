Jimmy Olsen

Sharkey the Bounty Hunter screengrab
Comics: Sharkey the Bounty Hunter trailer; Fraction takes on Jimmy Olsen; Stranger Things' new subjects
Jacob Oller
Feb 20, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jimmy Olsen
Tag: Zack Snyder
Tag: Jesse Eisenberg
Tag: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: idris for everything
Tag: Idris Elba
Idris for Everything: Superman
Courtney Enlow
Apr 10, 2018
idrissupesheader.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: idris for everything
Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman
WATCH: 10 little-known facts about Superman
Josh Weiss Matt Dorville
Apr 4, 2018
Superman Alex Ross Lenticular Cover
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman
Tag: Movies
Tag: justice league
Tag: Ray Fisher
Cyborg-centric Justice League clip features cameo from classic Superman star
Nathalie Caron
Oct 23, 2017
justice-league-featurette-cyborg-screengrab-syfywire.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: justice league
Tag: Ray Fisher
Tag: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Tag: Jimmy Olsen
Jimmy Olsen’s shocking Batman v Superman cameo revealed, and he was almost played by Jesse Eisenberg
Nathalie Caron
Mar 28, 2016
Jimmy-Olsen-Superman-comics.jpg
Tag: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Tag: Jimmy Olsen