Jinn

Doctor Who- Resolution (Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor)
WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal to take The Long Walk; Doctor Who brings in a legacy alien; Minions; more
Brian Silliman
May 21, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Jinn
Tag: Netflix
Netflix releases first teaser for Arabic supernatural YA drama Jinn
Jacob Oller
Apr 18, 2019
Jinn Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Jinn
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvel's Runaways
Tag: Uncharted
Development: Uncharted nears production; Jinn heads to Netflix; Runaways S2 in December
Jacob Oller
Aug 13, 2018
marvel_runaways_hulu.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvel's Runaways
Tag: Uncharted
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Zombeavers
The Boxtrolls + 8 more sci-fi/fantasy/horror movies and shows hitting Netflix in May
Matthew Jackson
Apr 29, 2015
14114182000184_CC.JPG
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Zombeavers
Tag: Jinn
Tag: Ray Park
Watch Star Wars' Ray Park battle Fire Genies in killer new horror trailer for Jinn
Jeff Spry
Feb 21, 2014
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Jinn
Tag: Ray Park