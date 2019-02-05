J.M. DeMatteis

Trending on SYFY WIRE in J.M. DeMatteis
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Karen Berger
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: Dark Horse Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Berger Books
Tag: Karen Berger
Swim into our early peek at J.M DeMatteis' eerie new Dark Horse miniseries, The Girl in the Bay
Jeff Spry
Feb 5, 2019
Girl in the Bay Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Berger Books
Tag: Karen Berger
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: justice league
Dream Casting: Justice League International
Elle Collins
Nov 17, 2017
header.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: justice league
Tag: DC
Tag: J.M. DeMatteis
Exclusive Preview: Justice League 3001 #3
Aaron Sagers
Aug 24, 2015
JL3001_Cv3_1_25 copy.jpg
Tag: DC
Tag: J.M. DeMatteis