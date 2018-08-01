JoCo Cruise

Geek Road Trip: 5 nerdy cruises that let you geek out on the high seas
Robin Raven
Aug 1, 2018
'Right now, people need JoCo:' How Jonathan Coulton and company created a massive floating safe space
Courtney Enlow
Mar 20, 2018
‘The world’s on fire:’ How our favorite genre creators keep going when the dystopia becomes reality
Courtney Enlow
Mar 9, 2018
John Scalzi on Old Man's War, being adaptable and how to write 14 thousand words in one day
Courtney Enlow
Mar 1, 2018
