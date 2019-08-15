Joel Harlow

Adam Brody Shazam
Adam Brody reflects on George Miller's scrapped Justice League movie, says it would've been 'a classic'
Josh Weiss
Aug 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Joel Harlow
New Hellboy featurette feels like a tip of the ol' horns to Guillermo del Toro
Josh Weiss
Apr 4, 2019
Hellboy reboot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Joel Harlow
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Joel Harlow
Exclusive: The rebooted Hellboy's makeup references more than Mike Mignola's art
Josh Weiss
Dec 31, 2018
Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Joel Harlow